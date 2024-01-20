Daniel Garcia thinks competition is good for the pro wrestling business.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview, the AEW star spoke about how the company is grateful for WWE succeeding and how he feels it’s the same the other way around, with WWE talent likely enjoying the fact that AEW is doing so well.

“Because tribalism is a big thing, just because the fans are so AEW or WWE, they think the talent is like that as well,” Garcia said. “They think we hate each other and we don’t interact with each other. When it comes down to it, having both companies is great for all of us. It gets us all more money, it makes the product better.”

Garcia continued, “The competition is great. We’re very grateful for WWE succeeding and I’m sure people at WWE, the talent, is very grateful for AEW being successful. All talent, for the most part, I think everyone gets along and interacts with each other. Whenever we see each other at a big…like WaleMania during WrestleMania week, it’s always love, never drama.”

