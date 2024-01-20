Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, January 19, 2024 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/19/2024

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the contract signing segment in the opener with Nick Aldis, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles

* Shawn Daivari produced the tag-team bout between Tyler Bate and the returning Pete Dunne against the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince

* Shane Helms produced The KO Show segment with Kevin Owens and United States Champion Logan Paul

* Petey Williams produced the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship tilt between reigning title-holders Kayden Carter & Katana Chance and the former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship duo of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the LA Knight vs. AJ Styles match, as well as the main event pitting Solo Sikoa one-on-one against Randy Orton

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match at the taping between Gable Steveson and Cameron Grimes

