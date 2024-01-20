– Bobby Roode has been working closely with Michael Hayes behind-the-scenes at recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown television tapings. As noted, Roode worked with Hayes in producing two high-profile segments and the two main events on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show from Atlanta, GA. For more on that, click here.

– The name-change from Butch to Pete Dunne has been recognized internally. As noted, the former member of The Brawling Brutes changed back to “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne on this week’s SmackDown in a tag-team match with Tyler Bate against the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

– The Unholy Union and Legado World Order were not listed as official names on the rundown for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, however The Unholy Union name is often used internally.

(H/T: Fightful Select)