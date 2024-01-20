It seems more likely that Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut soon, as her negotiations with WWE fell through. It is widely expected that she will be heading to AEW. According to those in the promotion, Mone’s arrival in AEW is expected to be imminent.

Ricky Starks appeared on Gabby AF and commented on the speculation.

“I keep hearing that (Mercedes Moné could be coming to AEW) and you know what? I ain’t seen her backstage so, I don’t know… I would rather tag with her than have a match with her… No (she couldn’t beat me). She can’t beat me. No one can beat me.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)