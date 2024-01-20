“Fix this!”

Those were the cold, but firm words from Roman Reigns to “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, when he first learned of WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis’ plans for a Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Following this week’s SmackDown, which saw Reigns get bested by Randy Orton and hit with an RKO to close out the show, “The Tribal Chief” appeared in a post-show digital exclusive shared via TikTok.

During the quick video, The Bloodline leader made his feelings about the SmackDown G.M. quite clear.

“I don’t like him,” Reigns said. “Nick Aldis, I don’t like him.”

He continued, “We’re gonna figure him out. We’re gonna fix him.”