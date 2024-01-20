Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution. Here are the highlights:

On Sting still doing wild spots in matches at his age:

“Sting is gonna go out of his way, man. I can only respect that I’m serious. I’m not gonna sit in, try to craft it any other way because if I say anything, somebody’s gonna say, well, he’s being negative towards the, I mean, Sting is definitely going out on his own going out his own way. I like it actually, this is the, you only get a chance to do this once man, you’re not gonna, he’s not gonna get a chance to rewrite his history. And I tell you, the way he’s done it, something that he didn’t really get a chance to do in WWE, is something now, I’m sure he could look back on and say, ‘Man, that that’s the ending that I felt that’s the one thing that I saw for myself.’ More so than anything, no matter. No matter how you feel, no matter what kind of bumps and bruises you gotta deal with. None of that is going to matter at the end of the day.”

On Sting facing The Young Bucks in his retirement match at AEW Revolution:

“Now, I think those guys would go out there and do it, right? I mean, I mean, those guys, they can perform it. I can’t take that away from the books because God did do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff. But when it comes to work, those guys can actually work. I know they gotta hear this. And he goes, a lot of people may be saying we’re just covering for a bit now. There’s got to be a lot of stuff that I don’t agree with. But when it comes to going out there and working, they get work. And they can flip around and get staying over probably better than anybody else in that company. Yeah, for that one night.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.