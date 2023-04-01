Gunther has a major prediction for next year’s WrestleMania 40 event.

The Ring General has dominated every aspect of WWE ever since he signed with the company back in 2019. He became the longest reigning NXT UK Champion in the brand’s history, and now dominates the main roster as Intercontinental Champion.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani the Imperium leader would be asked where he sees himself at WrestleMania 40. This is what he had to say:

The main event. That’s the prediction. That’s something we shall see. I don’t plan on losing [the WWE Intercontinental Title], and I want to make it the most important thing there is. I leave [the selection of a dream opponent] up to everybody else to make their wish.

Staying on the subject, Gunther says that everything comes around in the end, regardless of who he steps into the ring against.

Obviously, in this company, there are so many great guys that I would really like to get in the ring with, but whatever the challenge is, I’m going to take it head-on and make the most out of it. So, everything will come around in the end. You get in the ring with everybody if you’re here long enough, so I take it as it comes.

Gunther defend the I.C. Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on night two of WrestleMania 39. To see the full card for night one click here.

