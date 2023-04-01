Chris Jericho talks CM Punk.

The Ocho recently appeared on the Mark Madden Show to give his thoughts on the Second City Saint following an odd series of shots taken by the two on social media. When asked about whether Punk would ever be back in AEW Jericho had this to say:

You don’t have to be best friends to co-exist. To me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We’ll see what happens.

Punk has remained absent from AEW ever since his infamous comments at the ALL OUT 2022 media scrum, and the backstage altercation he got into with The Elite afterwards. He was also dealing with an injury from his matchup with Jon Moxley, but is in the timetable of when he could return. He did tell fans through FTR that he misses wrestling.

