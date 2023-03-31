CM Punk sent a message to fans during Thursday’s FTR Live event in Los Angeles.

During his live show on Thursday night, Dax Harwood read a multi-part text message from Punk after asking if he wanted to send a message to the fans in attendance. Harwood then relayed how Punk said “yes,” and, “I miss them.”

Fans then chanted for Punk. Harwood then said Punk remarked, “I wish I bought them all ice cream.”

We noted earlier at this link how Punk reunited with Harwood and Cash Wheeler at a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Punk’s AEW future remains up in the air, but rumors continue on a possible return in the near future. In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Punk and AEW were working on a reconciliation that was at least in principle agreed to, per the decision of AEW President Tony Khan, who wants Punk back.

However, the reconciliation was being worked on when Punk’s quickly-deleted Instagram post was made days ago, which brought an interesting response from Jon Moxley.

It was noted that the situation is once again up in the air as there are “tons of complicated issues involved and differences of opinions on the subject.” The Observer added on the reconciliation, “But it was going to happen and then this happened and it still may end up happening.”

