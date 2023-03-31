Claudio Castagnoli opens up about his upcoming ROH World Championship matchup against Eddie Kingston.

The Swiss-Superman will be defending the gold against the Mad King at this evening’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The feud began when Kingston “quit” AEW and confronted Claudio on an episode of ROH TV.

However, in a new Instagram post Claudio says that the rivalry dates back even further than that. He reminds fans that he and Kingston used to travel together and live together during their time in the indies. He adds that it doesn’t get more personal than this.

Claudio vs Eddie… Professional vs Street Fighter… Doer vs Talker… This Match is very personal and a Long time in the making. Eddie was one of the first people I met when I first moved to the US, we traveled the road together, we lived together and we’ll settle it this Friday for the ROH title, Supercard of Honor @ringofhonor live on PPV. You can watch our history if you click the YouTube link in my profile, it’s well worth your time if you love pro wrestling.

Claudio is currently in his second reign as ROH World Champion. He defeated Chris Jericho at Final Battle back in December and has remained champion ever since.

