The exact main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 remains in question, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE announced the line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 this week, and it was said that Night 1 would be “headlined” by John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. This came after WWE announced last week that Cena vs. Theory would “kick off” Night 1. Since the line-up announcements, it’s been reported that Cena vs. Theory will actually open Night 1 as the first match on the main card.

Word from within WWE as of today is that Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair have not been told they were main eventing Night 1. Furthermore, it was believed that Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were made aware that they could prepare for the main event slot.

It was noted that one WWE source claimed this had been the case for the last few weeks, and that many within the company had operated on the assumption that the tag team match would main event Night 1.

We’ve noted how internally, there was the idea that Ripley vs. Flair should headline Night 1 because women did not main event last year. However, many within WWE feel like Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos would and should headline Night 1. It was also noted that the tag team titles had never main evented WrestleMania, and a man of Syrian descent had never headlined the show as well.

It’s expected that Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos will headline Night 1, but it’s believed that the decision will not be finalized until the production meeting scheduled for Saturday morning.

