WWE has revealed the WrestleMania 39 set.
As seen in the video below, WWE has given fans a sneak peek at The Grandest Stage of Them All from inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The video is hosted by Corey Graves and Carmella. They were joined by pro skateboarders Briana King, Monica Torres and Leticia Bufoni.
WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the full card, along with the set reveal video:
Host: The Miz
Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)
America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G
America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen
CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Night 2 Main Event.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
Hell In a Cell
“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be Brood Edge.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
