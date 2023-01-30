WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.

“General of the Ring!,” he wrote.

GUNTHER also tweeted a photo of he and Rhodes going at it, indicating that he wants a match with Rhodes in the future.

“FUTURE,” he simply wrote.

GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar has been rumored for some time, and the two faced off on Saturday night in The Rumble. As seen below, GUNTHER tweeted a photo of he and Lesnar standing toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring, but he did not provide a caption.

The leader of Imperium has received significant praise for his Royal Rumble performance, including comments from Rhodes and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for GUNTHER on The Road to WrestleMania 39, but he will likely receive a push and a strong performance on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can see GUNTHER’s related tweets below:

