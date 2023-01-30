Seven matches have been announced for the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Blake Christian. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in tag team action, while The Dark Order, The House of Black, and a second generation match with Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr. will also be on the card.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Spoilers can be found at this link.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

* Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry, JD Drake)

* Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black, Brody King) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

* Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

