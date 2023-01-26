AEW taped matches for the January 30 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake of The WorkHorsemen

* Rush defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

* Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki defeated ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante when Sakazaki pinned Diamante

* Top Flight’s Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

* Malakai Black and Brody King of The House of Black defeated Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Blake Christian. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

