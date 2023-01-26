AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Lexington and will feature top stars like Adam Page, Jamie Hayter, and more in action. Check it out below.
Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
Powerhouse Hobbs in action
Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura Women’s Title Eliminator
"Why do you think what happened to @JonMoxley, isn't going to happen to you too?" #HangmanAdamPage is taking on @WheelerYuta this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
