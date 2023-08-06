GUNTHER is still your WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw GUNTHER retain his title over Drew McIntyre. After a hard-fought back & forth match, The Ring General got the pin with a top rope flying splash, a lariat, and then a powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

GUNTHER has held the WWE Intercontinental Title for 422 days and counting. The leader of Imperium began his first reign with the title by defeating Ricochet on the March 4, 2022 SmackDown episode.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s Intercontinental Title match at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

Drew McIntyre y Gunther podrían estar a chops todo el día. Tienen el pecho como la bandera de Suiza ya. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Vt8XocEZEn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

El final de la lucha entre Gunther y Drew McIntyre. Con las partes de Drew costándole la lucha. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/yMc264hUXO — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Gunther retiene el Intercontinental Championship ante Drew McIntyre en una lucha que ha estado bien, pero posiblemente no al nivel tan alto de otras. Otra gran defensa del Ring General. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/eKvPM2CLJw — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

