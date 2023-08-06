Seth Rollins is still your WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Rollins retain his title over Finn Balor. The match saw interference from The Judgment Day, including two spots where Damian Priest’s Money In the Bank briefcase came into play, but Rollins won by smashing Balor’s face into the briefcase with a Stomp.

Rollins has held the WWE World Heavyweight Title for 71 days and counting. He began the inaugural reign with the title by defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals at WWE Night of Champions on May 27.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s World Heavyweight Title match at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins is already playing mind games with @FinnBalor and the match hasn't even begun!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WW7Nl1YiPj — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

SEVEN YEARS IN THE MAKING!@FinnBalor is out for payback against World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/XvmusuHJVP — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

Seth Rollins retiene el World Heavyweight Championship tras ejecutar un Stomp sobre Finn Bálor encima del maletín de Money in the Bank que le pasó Damian Priest a Bálor para ayudar. Vaya lucha. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Q1oQp50W9l — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

