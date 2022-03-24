IMPACT star Heath recently joined Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how his contract with the promotion was extended due to his time missed from injury. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his contract in IMPACT got extended because of his injuries:

At this moment, I’m working for IMPACT Wrestling, I had two years with them, but my contract extended a year because I got hurt, had surgery, I was out for a year, rehab, therapy, all that good stuff. Now, they put humpty dumpty back together and I’m ready to go out there and have some fun.

How he gets to do indies and signings under his IMPACT contract:

Working for IMPACT, I’m doing as many Indies and signings that I can because I never had the chance to do this type of things and I’m excited to do them because it’s new for me. Anything with wrestling that I haven’t done. I want to do it, I want to get used to it, I want to sit at the table and sell gimmicks.

