AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida was the most recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to hype the one-year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT. Shida answered a number of pro-wrestling related questions, which you can read below.

Says she learned how to wrestle to prepare for a movie role:

I was an actress. I took a movie audition and a producer came in and stood in front of us, and he said, ‘OK, you have to be a professional wrestler. If you debut as a professional wrestler, you can take a part in the movie. I’ve watched wrestling before, but I started wrestling for the wrestling movie. I had only a month to train – that was crazy. I never watched before, so at the first training, I didn’t know what I was doing.

Talks the love she got after winning the AEW women’s title at Double or Nothing:

After the title match, I got so many messages, of course, from Japan too. But the first person was Emi Sakura. Please don’t misunderstand – it doesn’t mean Emi Sakura is special for me… She’s always watched Dynamite, and she sends me her [thoughts on] how she thinks and how she feels. She always sends it to me and as soon as possible, every time, every show. Her message was the first one I got, and she always sends me, ‘you’re so cool. Great match!’

