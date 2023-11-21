– Hikaru Shida took to social media on Monday and showed off her special ring gear from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The former AEW Women’s Champion noted that her ring gear was inspired by SMT2 Hiroko. Check out the photo below.

New gear for #AEWFullGear 2023 (inspired by SMT2 Hiroko) pic.twitter.com/tW6NJLOpEC — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) November 20, 2023

– Ringside Collectibles released a sneak peek at his upcoming AEW By Jazwares action figures. Check out some photos below.

Anthony Bowens gets a sneak peek at his upcoming @AEWbyJazwares figures! ✂️ Repost @Bowens_Official

I finally got my hands on my first action figure prototype, it’s surreal! Pre-Order The Acclaimed 3-Pack Ringside Exclusive at https://t.co/kSWkZIsB75@AEW Unrivaled… pic.twitter.com/gOKGTejhgQ — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) November 20, 2023

– Also backstage at AEW Full Gear 2023 on Saturday night, Jay White and The Gunns took a photo together behind-the-scenes at the Kia Forum just moments before going out for the White vs. MJF main event for the AEW World Championship. AEW shared the photo on their official Twitter (X) feed, which you can check out below.

– Shane “Swerve” Strickland is still boasting his victory over “Hangman” Adam Page in one of the most violent and entertaining Texas Death Matches of all-time from the AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV this past weekend. He shared a photo on Twitter (X) of himself hanging Hangman by a chain on the ring post with a caption that reads, “Before pursuing the Mogul, ask yourself, ‘Are you ready to die?'” Check out the post with the violent image below.