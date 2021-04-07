On the latest edition of NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Ace’s High Series Tanahashi speaks on former WWE champion Brock Lesnar’s time in NJPW, and how he believes The Beast cared more about receiving a payday than he did working for the company. Highlights are below.

How Lesnar had a special money situation in NJPW:

I go in there and (Riki Choshu) says ‘Lesnar’s not coming’. I was just stunned, like the world had gone into darkness in front of me. I never knew the real ins and outs of the contract issue, but I do know he had a really special money situation going on, and I would imagine that was what was at the heart of it. It was really an unprecedented set of circumstances when it comes to IWGP title matches. Back in those days, we would have this big lion mark flag at the venues for fans to write messages of support on. Going into this match, we ran out of space on the first flag and had to get a second. That was how hyped the match was with the fans in the venues, but all of a sudden it was gone.

On the type of match he would have with Lesnar:

Technical, I think. It would have to be; you certainly couldn’t match him for power. To be brutally honest, I could never get into any of what I saw of Lesnar. It was all one sided, a completely selfish way of wrestling. I saw him come up in the early 2000s, and he was just pounding people, you never got to see anything from his opponents. I just didn’t understand his deal at all.

How Lesnar was only more interested in a payday than wrestling: