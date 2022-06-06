NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about AEW world champion CM Punk, who was supposed to face the Ace at the June 26th Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but due to an injury the match was postponed and an interim AEW world champion will be crowned.

Tanahashi tells the publication that he still hopes to have the dream bout with Punk, later stating that he thinks it should take place at next year’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 special.

“In addition, we will propose (1/4) Tokyo Dome, the biggest box office of the year in New Japan, on the stage of the dream confrontation that once flowed. As a punk, I think I could borrow one. I have a feeling that I want to call him to Japan. I also go to (the United States) many times, so come at a special price.”

Tanahashi will battle Hirooki Goto at the June 10th Dominion pay-per-view, where the winner will advance to the Forbidden Door main event.