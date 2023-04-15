Veteran NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi is in the United States this weekend for the two big NJPW shows on the East Coast. After defeating Mike Bailey at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United in late March and defeating Daniel Garcia that same weekend at ROH Supercard of Honor, Tanahashi is back in the States for two significant matches. He will headline tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington, DC, teaming with Kazuchika Okada to challenge NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns in a Triple Threat that will also include, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, who are not defending. Tanahashi is then scheduled to headline Sunday’s NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event, teaming with Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii to take on Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP.

Tanahashi spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on teaming with his longtime rival and partner Okada at tonight’s Capital Collision event.

“I can rely on Okada,” Tanahashi said through a translator. “He has that ability to turn the tables when the chips are down, and that fires everybody up, myself included.”

Tanahashi and Okada share a similar drive, which Tanahashi acknowledged.

“Okada is trying to make New Japan Pro-Wrestling more exciting, whether in Japan, the U.S., singles or tag team division,” Tanahashi said. “He has the same desire as I do.”

NJPW’s Battle In the Valley pay-per-view this past February saw Okada and Tanahashi wrestle their first singles bout since 2019. Okada retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Title in that match, which he just lost to SANADA a few weeks back. Tanahashi commented on the Battle In the Valley loss to Okada.

“It had been a long time since I wrestled Okada, and I definitely felt a big gap between me and him,” Tanahashi said. “Okada wasn’t blown up at all during the match; I couldn’t drive him into the wall like I had been able to in the past. That’s what I remember the most from the match.”

It was noted that Tanahashi relishes his trips to the United States, and he is eager to deliver his best possible performance in the ring. He sent a message to fans.

“I am so thankful for everyone’s support,” Tanahashi said. “Please send your energy to Japan. I will do my best to make wrestling even more exciting in return.”

