The NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. NJPW Capital Collision will air live on FITE and NJPW World beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-Show. We will have full coverage of the show later on.

Capital Collision will be headlined by NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defending in a Triple Threat against the team of Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, who will not put their titles on the line.

Tonight’s show will also feature the first match for IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA since his big title win over Okada at Sakura Genesis on April 8. He will team with Just Five Guys stablemate Yoshinobu Kanemaru to take on IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito. After the big upset win on April 8, SANADA was challenged by Takahashi, but Kanemaru declared that he must receive a title shot from Takahashi before Takahashi vs. SANADA could happen.

Below is the full card for tonight:

Triple Threat for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. KENTA (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii vs. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado

David Finlay vs. AR Fox

Juice Robinson vs. Fred Rosser

KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight and Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, Chuck Taylor, Clark Connors and The DKC

Pre-Show Match

Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.