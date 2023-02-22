Homicide is a big fan of The Bloodline storyline in WWE.

The New York legend spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Rewind, Recap, Relive, where he recalled running into his old friends Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Jay Briscoe’s funeral and letting them both know how much he’s liked their work in WWE. The former NWG Jr. Heavyweight Champion also revealed his desire to wrestle top WWE superstar, Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s really enjoyed watching The Bloodline storyline in WWE:

I went to Jay Briscoe’s funeral… And Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was there and I know them, Jersey All Pro, Canada, Ring of Honor and it’s something about Sami, I need to see his product. I never watch WWE so, now I do because I watch The Bloodline. My daughter loves The Usos… But yeah, I watch the product and I just watched The Bloodline gimmick and man… I love it. It’s like a movie. It’s a great storyline.

How he really wants to wrestle Cody Rhodes:

I did pick Cody Rhodes as one of the guys (I’d like to wrestle) because I’m a big west Texas guy, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes… I haven’t wrestled his son. But I would say Cody Rhodes would be my number one.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)