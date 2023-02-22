The February 24 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Axiom defeated Kale Dixon

* Sol Ruca defeated Lola Vice

* Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights defeated Myles Borne and Tank Ledger

* Dante Chen defeated Luca Crusifino

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.