The House of Black are your new AEW Trios Champions.

The group consisting of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black defeated The Elite at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco. As always, Julia Hart was in their corner.

The match was a wild back and forth that had the fans in the Chase Center going crazy. At one point The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) hit the BTE Trigger on Malakai, but Matthews made the save on the pin attempt. In the end, House of Black managed to isolate Matt Jackson away from the group, and the trio hit their combination finisher to win the titles.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

