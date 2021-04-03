Fightful recently conducted an interview with IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers, which the publication will post later this weekend. Fightful Select has released the following notes that can be read below.

-Myers says that ECW legend Tommy Dreamer reached out to him after about a week after his WWE release, and was a main component in getting him signed to IMPACT.

-He later tells Fightful that when he was injured in 2018 Vince McMahon had Mark Carrano contact Myers about potentially working as a producer, during which time Myers shadowed other producers to learn the ropes.

-Myers later told McMahon that he wanted to return to wrestling once he was healthy again, but the Chairman told him to consider producing was his in-ring career was over. He’s not sure if the offer is still on the table now that he’s on IMPACT.

-Apparently Vince McMahon handpicked Myers as a talent to bring in back in 2016 during the brand split.