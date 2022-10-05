New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a number of marquee matchups for the promotion’s October 16th NJPW STRONG television taping from the Vermont in Hollywood California, which will feature top stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, and many more. Check it out below.
KEITA vs. Peter Avalon
Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels
Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd
Che Cabrera vs. Kenny King
Jake Something vs. Juice Robinson
Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey)
Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor
