Hulk Hogan closes the door on ever being able to wrestle again.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Hogan says that as much as he would love to do it his body is just too beat up from years of surgeries to get back into the ring.

I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it’s completely out of the picture. You know, I’m just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match. [Against who?] I wasn’t sure you know, I had I think it was WrestleMania 25 in Orlando.

Hogan would then be asked to name his Mount Rushmore. He named Andre The Giant, The Rock, Rick Flair, and Steve Austin.

Well, that’s a tough one. You know, because Andre has to be there. There’s no doubt about it. Andre has to be there and there’s just not enough headspace there. You know, because up there, you know, it would have to be Ric Flair. I tell Ric Flair you’re the greatest wrestler that ever lived and I’ve had other people tell me other things, you know, but as far as I’m concerned with him loving this business and being a complete sellout, he gave up everything. Family, friends, his own health, everything to be in his business. That’s kind of crazy type of dedication, way more than I could give. You know, and he did it because he loved this business. And plus, he was a top guy like forever, you know, so it had to be Andre. It has to be Flair. I’m just going with the older guys, you know, because there are some new guys like Seth Rollins, who I really admire. You know, Kevin Owens caught my eye really early when a lot of people didn’t believe in him. And I saw him down there and said see oh my god that brother has got it figured out. You know, and so I’m all over the place with it but for me the quick fix would be Andre, Flair, Rock and Austin. That’s a quick fix for me. Yeah, those four guys deserve it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hogan spoke about his Netflix biopic and whether it is still happening. You can read about that by clicking here.