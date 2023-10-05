IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for the Bound For Glory Fallout television taping.

The Rascalz will be teaming up with a debuting Myron Reed to take on the trio of Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Juventud Guerrera at the event, which takes place on October 22nd at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The matches will air at a later date on AXS TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/22 TAPING:

-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

-Rascalz & Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera