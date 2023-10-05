The viewership numbers are in for the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 800,000 viewers, a decrease of 6% compared to last week’s number of 855,000. Dynamite’s key demographic rating also dropped slightly and came in at 0.28.

AEW faced stiff competition last night as the MLB Wildcard playoff game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies went head-to-head with Dynamite and won the night with 3,238,000 viewers. It also didn’t help that TBS listed last night’s Dynamite as a 4pm start time, which most likely affected DVR recordings.

This was WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland’s first announced appearance for AEW after his surprise debut at WrestleDream. Stay tuned.