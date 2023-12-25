Hulk Hogan reflects on an odd incident with Wayne Gretzky.

The Immortal One and the hockey legend found themselves driving home with each other’s Christmas gifts and cars, a story that was shared by Gretzky on a recent episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von.

Hogan recounted the incident to Sports Illustrated with a smile on his face. “I didn’t want to give the car back,” chuckled Hogan. “He had all the expensive stuff in his trunk, I had toys in mine. I thought the presents might save my first marriage, but I had to give the car back.”

While Hogan laughed about the mix-up, he admitted that hockey wasn’t a passion of his during his upbringing. However, Gretzky’s legendary status turned Hogan into a lifelong fan. “Gretzky is the greatest to ever play the game,” Hogan praised. “I was a huge fan. He’s a legend. No one could do what he did.”

Later, Hogan reflected on the numerous times he used to bump into Gretzky when he was on the road.

“There were a couple of times we ran into each other,” Hogan recalled. “Whether in New York or Philadelphia, we shook hands and met. Gretzky even asked me to sign one of his hockey sticks. I remember thinking, ‘What? Come on, you’re Wayne Gretzky!’ I was so honored.”

You can check out the full interview here.