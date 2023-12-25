AEW stars talks the best ways to spread holiday cheer on Christmas 2023.

The promotion’s social media channel shared a video featuring a number of talents including Jay Lethal, Action Andretti, Ortiz, Nyla Rose, Wheeler Yuta, Mariah May, Powerhouse Hobbs, and RJ City, who each gave advice on the best way to spread holiday cheer.

#AEW stars let us know the best ways to spread holiday cheer pic.twitter.com/sdHLVi9gQh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2023

This weeks marks AEW’s first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view, which takes place from Long Island New York and will be headlined by MJF defending the world championship against Samoa Joe.