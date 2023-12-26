WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/25/23

WWE Headquarters

Stamford, Connecticut

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Miz Monologue

This is it? Really? I expected more glamor. This is The Miz we’re talking about. I expected more production value. Now, that’s more like it. Let’s make this more must see. Now, this is a set fitting of a night filled with spectacle. Ladies and gentlemen, on this very special episode of Monday Night Raw, we relive all the monumental moments that defined 2023, a year like any other in WWE history. And who better to start off this evening than the A-Lister, himself. The most must see WWE Superstar of all time. The man that ignored the Oscars because he was too busy hosting this year’s WrestleMania. It’s my intro, I can say whatever I want. None other than yours truly, The Miz. I’ve seen every blockbuster known to man, but this year in WWE, it eclipsed it all. We’re talking about every genre you can choose from. Drama, edge of your seat action, like when Cody Rhodes fought Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. We saw a gripping revenge tale as Rhea Ripley met Charlotte Flair on the grandest stage of them all. Logan Paul and Ricochet took to the skies in an earth-shattering showdown.

A timeless classic was reborn as Becky Lynch battled Trish Stratus. We charged on the battlefield. We even saw a crossover event that stole the show. Who’s running the show back there? That moment wasn’t approved, I was talking about Bad Bunny starring in his breakthrough role. Our hero’s shine, our villains reign, and our emotions surged. Make sure to stick around to the end, because even we can hit you with a post credit scene, Pipe Bomb. This isn’t some forgettable sequel that you can skip. Tonight, we relieve 52 weeks, 365 epic days of heart pounding action that only WWE can deliver. So, go ahead, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to witness WWE at its absolute best. This is Raw, the absolute best of 2023, and it is awesome.

INTRO

Jackie Redmond: Well, Merry Christmas everybody, and welcome to Raw: The Absolute Best Of 2023. We are so excited to spend Christmas day with you. I’m Jackie Redmond alongside my good friend, the one and only, Peter Rosenberg. Peter, what a way to kick off the show. I felt like Miz was Santa Claus, just delivering present after present with everything that he’s promised on the show.

Peter Rosenberg: I know, and our stockings are indeed full. We got gifts for everybody. In addition to everything The Miz promised, we have a sleigh ride of guests. A slew of interviews with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, the list goes on and on.

Jackie Redmond: I’m so excited for all of it. In a short while, we’ll have our first guest of the evening. You can say he’s kind of a big deal, I mean, he’s only the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Peter Rosenberg: But before we talk to the champion, let’s turn back the clock to May of this year. WWE Night Of Champions. A battle between two of the best in the business. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, as they vie to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

First Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles In The Finals Of The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament (WWE Night Of Champions 2023)

