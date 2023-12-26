Triple H wishes the WWE Universe well on Christmas.

The Game took to social media and commented on the groundbreaking year that the company has had, including numerous record setting gates across multiple markets in the United States and overseas. He writes:

Wishing a happy and healthy holiday season to the @WWEUniverse. 2023 was a groundbreaking year for @WWE, and it wouldn’t have been possible without each and every one of you. Excited to look back at the very best of 2023 on tonight’s special episode of #WWERaw, 8/7c @USANetwork

Triple H was also promoting this evening’s Raw, which is a best of 2023 episode.