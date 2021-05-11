Humberto Carrillo took to Twitter this afternoon to issue his first public comments since taking the bad bump during the match with WWE United States Champion Sheamus on last night’s RAW.

As noted, Carrillo delivered a Sunset Bomb from the apron to the floor but the match abruptly ended due to Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s knee. Sheamus was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Carrillo tweeted this afternoon and warned The Celtic Warrior that this isn’t over.

“Last night was the first time I couldn’t finish a match in my whole wrestling career, but when you push the limits as I do anything can happen in a split of second. This is not over @WWESheamus …. untill next time! #WWERaw,” Carrillo wrote.

Multiple sources have reported that Carrillo was OK after the bad bump on RAW. While WWE may turn the finish into an angle at a later date, the finish we saw on RAW last night was not the planned finish for the match.

Sheamus responded to Carrillo’s tweet this afternoon and told him to get to the back of the line if he wants a United States Title shot.

“..next time? my arm was lifted so it’s game over kid.. #backoftheline,” Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus also taunted Carrillo over his new Dublin Smile move.

“..not a single cavity [tooth emoji] next patient! #dublinsmile [clown face emoji],” Sheamus tweeted with a photo of Carrillo’s face being stretched out.

You can see another recent post from Sheamus below where he touts other Dublin Smiles from RAW matches. Thanks to a fan, he has even released a Dublin Smile filter on Instagram, which can also be seen below.

Carrillo vs. Sheamus with the title on the line had been rumored for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, but there’s no word on if that match will take place.

