IMPACT Wrestling has announced details for their next exclusive IMPACT-Plus especial, Turning Point.

The event is set to take place on November 14th from the Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee, which has been their home-base since the COVID-19 outbreak back in March. Check it out below.

BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event Turning Point will take place on Saturday, November 14th! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/lWOgLjaT12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2020

Last year’s show saw Sami Callihan defeat Brian Cage in the main event to retain the IMPACT World championship.