IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. Ace Austin will be teaming up with Blake Christian, Chris Bey, and Daivari to take on the foursome of Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Suicide, and Josh Alexander. This will give fans a good look at the competitors ahead of their Triple Threat Revolver showdown at the upcoming No Surrender special.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR IMPACT:

-Cousin Jake respond to Violent by Design

-Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann sign a contract for their No Surrender match

-Eight Man Tag

-Nevaeh versus Kiera Hogan

-ODB versus Kimber Lee

-The Good Brothers versus Chris Sabin/James Storm for the IMPACT tag team championship