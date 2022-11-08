IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the term Diva, how she’s trying to put a positive spin on it, and how she grew up adoring the Divas in WWE and the Knockouts in TNA. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she has given DIVA a positive acronym:

“A quintessential diva is someone who can do it all. I’ve labeled the acronym, DIVA, is someone who is Determined, Intelligent, Valiant, and Authentic. I really want to have a good meaning to it. A ‘diva’ has bad connotation, in the wrestling industry especially, for me and my background.”

How she grew up watching the divas and the knockouts:

“I grew up watching the Divas and Knockouts, I was really inspired by them and I want to turn that around and have a positive meaning. It was a time, the wrestling was Diva, but it’s just a word. If you have a negative meaning to it, then it’s a negative meaning. If you put a positive meaning to it, which is what I’m trying to do, that’s my message.”