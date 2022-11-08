Mia Yim says it feels so good to be back in WWE.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Yim return to the company to help The O.C. with The Judgment Day. The segment saw Yim attack Rhea Ripley at ringside, then pose with The O.C.

In an update, Cathy Kelley spoke with Yim for the post-show video seen below, and asked how it felt to be back with WWE. She also made a reference to her role in RETRIBUTION as Reckoning.

“Oh my gosh, it feels so good to be back,” Yim said. “It took me a year to try to find myself, but now I’m ready… ready to go, ready to kick some ass, and get my retribution.”

Yim took to Twitter and thanked everyone for support, and gave a reminder to vote in the midterm elections today.

“It’s late, can’t get to all notifications or texts. Thank you all so much [heart emoji] don’t forget to vote today! #HBIC,” she wrote.

Yim originally worked for WWE in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, but her performance in the 2018 competition led to WWE signing her to a contract in September of that year. She worked WWE NXT until the summer of 2020 when she was called to the main roster, working as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. After being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, Yim returned to Impact Wrestling on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event. She finished up with Impact in mid-October with a loss to Mickie James at Bound For Glory, and it was immediately reported that WWE had interest in bringing her back.

You can see Yim’s full tweet below, along with the related clips from RAW:

It’s late, can’t get to all notifications or texts. Thank you all so much 💙 don’t forget to vote today!#HBIC — The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 8, 2022

