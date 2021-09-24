According to PW Insider, IMPACT Wrestling star Mahabali Shera is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time.

Shera was written out of all IMPACT storylines following this past weekend’s Victory Road pay per view. He re-signed with the promotion back in 2019 shortly after being released from WWE, immediately aligning with the Desi Hit-Squad. He’s also been teaming with Madman Fulton for the last several months.

We’ll keep you updated on Shera’s condition.