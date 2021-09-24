During his latest interview on the MCW cast Matt Hardy broke down the differences between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan. Hear is what Big Money had to say about his bosses below.

It’s great to hear that term [wrestling] used because that is what it is, that is what it will always be and you know, there was just — for so long, Vince [McMahon] just kind of [saw] that as a dirty word. ‘That word is beneath us. Let’s do something else’ and I get that and I can respect that, that he has a vision and he has this mold of this project he wants to create and it’s sports-entertainment, it’s larger than life and you can’t hate him for doing that because he has contributed so much to the pro wrestling industry and when it’s all said and done, at its core, it’s going to be pro wrestling because you can change the name, you can change the way it’s done a little bit but at the end of the day, it is pro wrestling. A very unique form of athletics and showbiz combined and for AEW to go all in, ‘Yes, this is pro wrestling’ and it’s something I heard just a while back. Tony [Khan] was back at the Go Position and they were going, ‘Yes, this is for so and so and the TNT Championship Title.’ He’s like, ‘Call it a belt! We’re saying championships too much! Call it a belt’ and that’s another word Vince hates but I mean he grew up as a fan and he likes and digs all that terminology and I love that it’s implemented in there because I feel like the fans, especially our fan base, they feel like they’re more at home and they feel like, ‘Yeah, this is cool. These people are like listening to us, they’re catering to us.’