IMPACT Wrestling is teasing something big.

The promotion announced today on Twitter that this Friday’s Spring Slugfest event will feature a major surprise. The show takes place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago Illinois.

There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago! Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd pic.twitter.com/GSNqamZ9fL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023

IMPACT has also announced a tag team matchup for the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets. Check that out below.