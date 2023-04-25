IMPACT Wrestling is teasing something big.
The promotion announced today on Twitter that this Friday’s Spring Slugfest event will feature a major surprise. The show takes place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago Illinois.
There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!
Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd pic.twitter.com/GSNqamZ9fL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023
IMPACT has also announced a tag team matchup for the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets. Check that out below.
Don't miss @TheMooseNation and @Myers_Wrestling vs @bhupindergujj4r and @Im_YuyaUemura THIS WEEKEND at #SpringSlugfest!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mIBy6m5DaU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023