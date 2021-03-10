Tuesday’s Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the final build for Saturday’s special event, drew 144,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #128 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s episode, which drew 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #130 on the Cable Top 150 and #127 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 7.5% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is up 33.33% from last week. Impact drew the second-lowest audience of the year this week, behind last week’s episode. This week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was in the normal range for the show. Last week’s show drew the lowest viewership for a first-run episode since November 10, 2020, and the worst key demo rating since Showbuzz Daily started reporting numbers for Impact on AXS TV.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 4.6% from the same week in 2020.

The Impact In 60 episode that airs on AXS TV at 10pm made the Cable Top 150 this week. The episode, featuring the best of Eddie Edwards, ranked #145 with a 0.02 rating in the key demo, drawing 85,000 viewers.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.876 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.395 million viewers, ranking #4 in the key demo with a 0.31 rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.96 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 9.772 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic



2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

