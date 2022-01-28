IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/27/22

Charles F Dodge City Center

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

.@MickieJames is here to address the Knockouts just 48 hours before she makes history when she runs down the @WWE #RoyalRumble ramp as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VnWcLzKn0t — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

First Match: Chris Bey vs. Jake Something

Bey starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Bey repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest. Something catches Bey in mid-air. Something launches Bey to the corner. Bey kicks Something in the face. Bey side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Something’s back. Bey leapfrogs over Something. Something with a Back Body Drop. Something with a straight right hand. Something whips Bey across the ring. Bey bails out to the floor. Bey with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Something catches Bey in mid-air. Something dumps Bey face first on the ring apron. Bey sends Something face first into the steel ring post. Bey resets the referee’s ten count. Bey with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Bey stomps on Something’s back. Bey with clubbing blows to Something’s back for a one count. Bey with a low dropkick. Bey is choking Something with his boot. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Something with two cross chops. Something whips Bey across the ring.

Something goes for another Back Body Drop, but Bey counters with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey uppercuts the back of Something’s neck for a two count. Something blasts Bey with a knife edge chop. Something with a straight right hand. Something sends Bey to the corner. Something levels Bey with The Body Avalanche. Bey SuperKicks Something for a two count. Bey applies The Figure Four Headlock. Bey transitions into a rear chin lock. Something backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Something drives Bey back first into the canvas. Bey refuses to let go of The Sleeper Hold. Something with a Belly to Back Suplex. Something with two cross chops. Something rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Something with a double axe handle strike. Bey with a jackknife hold for a two count. Bey with a leaping forearm smash. Bey ducks a clothesline from Something. Bey goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Something counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Bey avoids The Spear. Bey with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Something denies The Art Of Finesse. Something goes for The Powerslam, but Bey lands back on his feet. Something scores the elbow knockdown. Something delivers The Corner Spear. Something goes for Into The Void, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Bey follows that with Three Mid-Kicks. Something tells Bey to bring it. Tip Up by Something. Bey SuperKicks Something. Something drops Bey with a Running Body Block. Bey side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Something catches Bey in mid-air. Something connects with Into The Void to pickup the victory. After the match, The Guerrillas Of Destiny gangs up on Something. GOD hits The Magic Killer. Mike Bailey storms into the ring. Bailey with The Pump Kick. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination to Loa. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Loa. Bailey with a Double Dropkick. Jay White plants Bailey with The Sleeper Suplex. GOD says that The Good Brothers have nowhere to run or hide now because they’re coming for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, The Bullet Club will battle Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something and Mike Bailey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin In A Non-Title Rematch.

– Gisele Shaw is making her way to IMPACT Wrestling soon.

– The Good Brothers still wants to continue their working relationship with Violent By Design.

.@ScottDAmore just made it official! "You win, you stay! You lose don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!" Honor No More VS IMPACT WRESTLING at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/6q7v4lfGso — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

Second Match: The Inspiration vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb Konley)

Cassie Lee and Madison Rayne will start things off. Lee with a waist lock go-behind. Lee applies a side headlock. Rayne kicks Lee in the gut. Rayne sends Lee to the corner. Lee dives over Rayne. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Lee with the backslide cover for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rayne tags in Konley. Lee is playing mind games with Konley. Lee ducks a clothesline from Konley. Lee applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Konley whips Lee across the ring. Lee with an arm-drag takeover. Konley drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee tags in McKay. Konley denies The Sunset Flip. McKay applies a side headlock. Konley whips McKay across the ring. McKay ducks a clothesline from Konley. Lee made the blind tag. McKay ducked another clothesline from Konley. Lee punches Konley in the back. Inspiration with combination kicks. Inspiration Pose. Rayne attacks McKay from behind. Lee dumps Rayne out of the ring.

Konley SuperKicks Lee. The Influence has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rayne applies an arm-bar. Rayne pulls Lee down to the mat for a two count. Rayne with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rayne sends Lee face first into the canvas. Rayne slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rayne is choking Lee with her boot. Rayne tags in Konley. Konley is choking Lee with his boot. The referee is trying to get McKay out of the ring. Lee decks Konley with a JawBreaker. Konley tugs on Lee’s hair. Konley tags in Rayne. Rayne kicks Lee in the gut. Rayne whips Lee across the ring. Rayne scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Konley tags himself in. Konley punches Lee in the back. Konley goes for a Flying Axe Handle Strike, but Lee counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Lee avoids The Running Boot. McKay and Rayne are tagged in. McKay with two clotheslines. McKay kicks Rayne in the face. McKay with The Rolling Elbow. McKay with a flying forearm smash. McKay follows that with a Northern Lights Suplex. McKay kicks Konley in the gut. McKay with a Running Boot/DDT Combination for a two count. McKay goes for a Bodyslam, but Rayne lands back on her feet. Rayne shoves McKay. Rayne tags in Konley. McKay with a Spinning Face Plant. McKay slaps Konley in the face. Konley ducks a clothesline from McKay. Konley with a unique takedown. Konley takes a selfie. McKay kicks Konley in the chest. McKay tags in Lee. Lee with The Scorpion Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Lee rolls Konley over for a two count. Konley drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Konley goes for The Gory Bomb, but Lee counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Inspiration via Pinfall

.@MickieJames was about to tell @ImChelseaGreen she had the first title shot after #RoyalRumble but number one contender @RealTSteelz wasn't going to sit back and let it happen…"Okurrr"! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LmAfOuMKA8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

Third Match: William Morrissey vs. The Learning Tree w/Brian Myers In A Nine On One Handicap Match

Brian Myers joins the commentary team for this match. William Morrissey and Zicky Dice will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morrissey launches Dice to the corner. Morrissey with a double clothesline. Morrissey levels Dice with The Body Avalanche. PPE punches Morrissey in the back. Morrissey drops PPE with The Big Boot. Morrissey with a Running Boot. Morrissey Chokeslams PPE into the cavalry. Morrissey sends VSK back first into the canvas. Morrissey with Multiple Chokeslams. Morrissey throws VSK out of the ring. Morrissey throws Greg Valentine Jr into the ring. Morrissey kicks Dice in the ribs. Morrissey PowerBombs Valentine on top of Dice to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrissey gets beat down by Moose, Myers and The Learning Tree.

Winner: William Morrissey via Pinfall

.@TrueRajSingh says he has a top prospect in "Bhupinder Gujjar" and he arrives next week!@TheJohnSkyler is up for the challenge!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FniaIiAEzc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

Fourth Match: JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

Dan Lambert is watching the action in the crowd. Swinger grabs the left leg of Jonah. Jonah with a knee smash. Swinger rakes the eyes of Jonah. Jonah tosses Swinger across the ring. Jonah with Two Running Senton Splashes. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah has a stare down with Black Taurus.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. William Morrissey For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Fifth Match: Chris Sabin w/Team IMPACT vs. PCO w/Honor No More

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PCO backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. PCO scores a left jab. Sabin answers with a forearm smash. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Forearm Exchange. PCO kicks Sabin in the gut. PCO hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabin. PCO with two arm-ringers. PCO slams the left hand of Sabin on the top turnbuckle pad. PCO wraps the left shoulder of Sabin around the top rope. PCO with Two HeadButts. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. PCO whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin runs into PCO. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin with a shoulder block. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of PCO. Sabin with forearm shivers. Sabin ducks a clothesline from PCO. Sabin drops PCO with a flying shoulder tackle. PCO denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Matt Taven trips Sabin from the outside. PCO hooks the outside leg for a two count. PCO unloads three knife edge chops. Eddie Edwards returns the favor.

The referee has ejected Team IMPACT from the ringside area. Sabin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sabin with a straight right hand. Sabin transitions into a corner mount. Sabin with a back elbow smash. PCO catches Sabin in mid-air. PCO throws Sabin over the top rope. PCO rolls Sabin back into the ring. PCO delivers The Cactus Clothesline. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. PCO throws Sabin into the steel ring steps. PCO drives Sabin face first into the steel ring post. PCO resets the referee’s ten count. PCO rolls Sabin back into the ring. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the ring apron. PCO goes into the lateral press for a two count. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO drops Sabin with The DDT. PCO drags Sabin to the corner. PCO goes for The MoonSault, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin kicks PCO in the face.

Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin with another Missile Dropkick. Sabin poses for the crowd. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls PCO back into the ring. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. PCO negates The Cradle Shock. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. PCO clotheslines Sabin. PCO with The Side Walk Slam. PCO goes for The Vader Bomb, but Sabin gets his knees up in the air. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin drops PCO with a Running Enzuigiri. PCO fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin takes a swipe at Taven. Sabin kicks Mike Bennett in the face. Sabin SuperKicks Taven. Sabin with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. The referee gets distracted by Maria. Bennett shoves Sabin off the top turnbuckle. PCO connects with The Full Nelson Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More attacks Sabin from behind. Team IMPACT storms into the ring to make the save. Josh Alexander gets Vinny trapped in The Ankle Lock to close the show.

Winner: PCO via Pinfall

