The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: El Phantasmo w/Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju In A X-Division Title Qualifying Match

Mack sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Mack is throwing haymakers at Raju. Raj reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Mack. Mack with a leaping shoulder tackle. Mack bodyslams Raju. Phantasmo rakes the back of Mack. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Mack whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Mack. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo with the greco roman eye poke. Phantasmo with the back heel trip. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Mack drops down on the canvas. Mack leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Mack. Phantasmo sends Mack into the ropes. Mack with a Running Hurricanrana. Phantasmo launches Mack over the top rope. Raju knocks Mack off the ring apron. Phantasmo rolls Raju over for a two count. Raju kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Raju uppercuts Phantasmo. Second Forearm Exchange. Raju ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Raju sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Raju with a running fist drop for a two count.

Raju kicks Mack in the gut. Raju with two forearm smashes. Mack answers with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Mack. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Mack. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Mack. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Raju gets Phantasmo tied up in the tree of woe. Raju repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Mack with a Back Senton Splash. Raju with a Running Cannonball Strike. Raju follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Raju nails Mack with The Pump Kick. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack is fired up. Mack with a series of corner clotheslines. Raju kicks Mack in the face. Mack uppercuts Raju. Mack catches Phantasmo in mid-air. Mack with The Double Samoan Drop.

Mack kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Mack with The Standing Double MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Raju has Mack perched on the top turnbuckle. Raju with clubbing blows to Mack’s back. Mack denies The Vertical Suplex. Mack sends Raju chest first into the canvas. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with The FrankenSteiner/Senton Combination. Phantasmo follows that with Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Mack denies The Sudden Death. Mack kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Mack hits The Stunner. The referee gets distracted by Bey and Hikuleo. Mack dropkicks Bey and Hikuleo off the apron. Mack lands The SomerSault Plancha. Raju rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Raju with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju is displaying his frustration. Phantasmo denies The Twisting DDT. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Phantasmo answers with The Nether Region Punch. Phantasmo delivers The Sudden Death to Mack. Phantasmo connects with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Swinger's Palace officially closed tonight.

Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey & Hikuleo will battle FinJuice.

The Good Brothers is growing impatient with their lack of challengers at Bound For Glory.

.@SteveMaclin isn't chasing the X-Division Championship for the glory or the prestige, he wants the title so it puts the target on his back and he can unleash mayhem for all. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/oOp1lrpjEt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021

Second Match: Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost

Frost rolls under a clothesline from Evans. Frost with forearm shivers. Evans shoves Frost into the canvas. Frost continues to dish out forearms. Frost kicks Evans in the gut. Frost with a Hook Kick. Evans with a Running Body Block. Evans follows that with a running shoulder block. Evans with a Vertical Suplex. Evans punches Frost in the back. Forearm Exchange. Evans with a knife edge chop. Evans with two haymakers. Evans starts choking Frost in the corner. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans applies The Bear Hug. Frost hammers down on the back of Evans neck. Evans denies The Sunset Flip. Frost with a forearm smash. Evans drops Frost with The Big Boot. Evans has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Evans whips Frost across the ring. Frost ducks a clothesline from Evans. Evans with The Samoan Drop. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans sends Frost to the corner. Frost sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Frost with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frost with two running shoulder blocks. Evans denies the irish whip. Frost repeatedly stomps on Evans chest. Evans reverses out of the irish whp from Frost. Frost dropkicks the left knee of Evans. Evans drops Frost with The Lariat. Evans connects with The Full Nelson Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo walks down to the ring with Matthew Rehwoldt. Purrazzo has selected Evans as Mickie James’ opponent for next week’s Pick Your Poison Match. Evans accepts Purrazzo’s offer.

Winner: Savannah Evans via Pinfall

"We're excited to come to IMPACT Wrestling at #BoundForGlory where we get our much deserved and hard earned Knockouts Tag Team Championship opportunity." @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay had a message delivered to @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok. #IMPACTonAXSTV @gailkimITSME pic.twitter.com/ETM6haiWVO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021

It's been a long road but @HEATHXXII finally has his IMPACT contract. However he has one more request of @ScottDAmore – Heath wants a tag team match against Violent By Design at #BoundForGlory and he hopes @Rhyno313 will be his partner. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fprruR8IqK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021

Third Match: Rich Swann w/Willie Mack vs. VSK w/The Learning Tree

VSK kicks Swann in the gut. VSK with two uppercuts. Swann with the backslide cover for a one count. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Swann. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from VSK. VSK catches Swann in mid-air. VSK with The Ushigoroshi for a one count. VSK drives his knee into Swann’s back. VSK with a knee drop. VSK bodyslams Swann. VSK with a quick splash for a two count. VSK with two uppercuts. VSK follows that with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, VSK uppercuts the back of Swann’s neck for a two count.

VSK applies the cravate. Swann with heavy bodyshots. VSK rakes the eyes of Swann. Swann denies The DDT. Swann with a straight right hand. Swann unloads a flurry of right jabs. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann thrust kicks the left knee of VSK. Swann with The Roundhouse Kick. Swann ducks a clothesline. Swann with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with a back heel kick. Swann follows that with The Standing Frog Splash. Swann connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Bey w/El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Chris Sabin w/FinJuice

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin backs Bey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Sabin applies a side headlock. Bey whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey pops back on his feet. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Sabin with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Bey with a deep arm-drag. Sabin kicks Bey in the gut. Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabin gets distracted by Phantasmo. Bullet Club starts shoving FinJuice. The referee has ejected Bullet Club and FinJuice from the ringside area. Bey signals for the test of strength. Bey kicks Sabin in the gut. Bey hammers down on the back of Sabin’s neck. Sabin with The Kitchen Sink. Sabin with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabin slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Sabin gets Bey tied up in the tree of woe. Sabin is choking Bey with his boot. Sabin with The Hesitation Dropkick. Bey regroups on the outside. Sabin with a shoulder block. Bey kicks Sabin the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey stomps on Sabin’s back. Bey is choking Sabin with his boot. Bey punches Sabin the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Sabin’s neck. Bey with the irish whip. Sabin with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Bey with a running elbow smash. Bey follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey talks smack to Sabin. Haymaker Exchange. Bey rakes the eyes of Sabin. Bey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bey applies a rear chin lock.

Sabin with elbows into the midsection of Bey. Sabin with a snap mare takedown. Bey side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin kicks Bey in the face. Sabin with a flying forearm smash. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bey goes for The Headscissors Takeover, but Sabin counters with The PK. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin hits The Rolling Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bey denies The Cradle Shock. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Bey drops Sabin with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Sabin denies The Art Of Finesse. Sabin with the backslide cover for a two count. Bey kicks the right shoulder of Sabin. Bey with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Bey goes for The Frog Splash, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Both men are knocked down after a pair of double clotheslines. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey delivers his combination offense. Tip Up by Sabin. Sabin blocks a boot from Bey. Bey goes for The Roll Through Dropkick, but Sabin counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Brian Myers, Moose and William Morrisey)

4.) Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo In A Triple Threat Match For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. TBD vs. TBD In A Six-Way Match For The Inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Championship

6.) The Decay (c) vs. The Inspiration For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

7.) HEATH & TBD vs. Violent By Design

Fifth Match: 20 Person Battle Royal. The Winner Will Be The Final Entrant In The Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory. The Runner Up Will Be The First Entrant

Participants (Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Moose, William Morrisey, Jake Something, Madman Fulton, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Rachael Ellering, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Hernandez, Fallah Bahh, Matthew Rehwoldt, Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren, Petey Williams, Alisha Edwards, Johnny Swinger and Raj Singh)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Alisha Edwards was eliminated by Moose

2.) Johnny Swinger was eliminated by Johnny Swinger

3.) Petey Williams was eliminated by Brian Myers

4.) Brian Myers was eliminated by Rachael Ellering

5.) Laredo Kid was eliminated by Hernandez

6.) Hernandez was eliminated by Matthew Rehwoldt

7.) Black Taurus was eliminated by Matthew Rehwoldt

8.) Matthew Rehwoldt was eliminated by Matt Cardona

9.) Rachael Ellering was eliminated by Raj Singh

10.) Raj Singh was eliminated by Jake Something

11.) Fallah Bahh was eliminated by Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

12.) Jake Something was eliminated by Ace Austin

13.) Kimber Lee was eliminated by Ace Austin

14.) Brandi Lauren was eliminated by Madman Fulton

15.) Matt Cardona was eliminated by Madman Fulton

16.) Madman Fulton was eliminated by Moose and William Morrisey

17.) Ace Austin was eliminated by Moose and William Morrisey

18.) Moose was eliminated by Chris Sabin

19.) Chris Sabin was eliminated by William Morrisiey

Winner: William Morrisey

