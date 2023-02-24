IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/23/23

Oscela Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

First Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

Alex Shelley and Jonathan Gresham will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley sends Gresham to the corner. Gresham dives over Shelley. Shelley rolls Gresham over for a two count. Gresham blocks a boot from Shelley. Gresham with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bailey tags himself in. Bailey repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Shelley Bailey slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bailey wraps the left leg of Shelley around the middle rope. Bailey tags in Gresham. Gresham kicks the left knee of Shelley. Gresham with a Knee Crusher. Gresham with a single leg takedown. Gresham follows that with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bailey tags himself in. Bailey with another hamstring kick. Bailey with a knee crusher of his own. Bailey hyperextends the left knee of Shelley. Sabin made the blind tag. Short-Arm Reversal by Shelley. Sabin with a flying forearm smash. Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination. Sabin decks Gresham with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a Big Boot. Sabin with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Sabin applies the cravate. Shelley tags himself in. Double Wrist Lock. Double Short-Arm Lariat. Double Elbow Knockdown. Shelley applies a side headlock. Shelley hammers down on the back of Bailey’s neck. Shelley tags in Sabin. Shelley knocks Gresham off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Bailey dives over MCMG. Bailey avoids the double clothesline. Bailey with a Pump Kick to Shelley. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey tags in Gresham. Forearm Exchange. Gresham kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Gresham. Gresham dives over Sabin. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Assisted Enzuigiri/Dragon Screw Leg Whip Combination. Gresham chops Sabin. Gresham dumps Sabin back first on the canvas. Gresham with The European Clutch for a two count.

Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Bailey with a Knee Crusher. Shelley answers with a sharp knee strike. Shelley drops down on the canvas. Assisted NeckBreaker to Gresham. MCMG with The Magic Killer for a two count. Sabin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gresham counters with a Deadlift Delayed Suplex. Bailey and Shelley are tagged in. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Bailey blocks a boot from Shelley. Bailey kicks the left knee of Shelley. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey goes for a Standing Shooting Star Press, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Sabin grabs Bailey from behind. Bailey blocks The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bailey with a back elbow smash to Sabin. Bailey with a forearm smash. Bailey kicks Sabin in the face. Bailey with a single leg takedown. Bailey grapevines the legs of Shelley. Bailey with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Bailey applies The Indian Death Lock. Shelley grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Gresham. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Bailey denies Skull and Bones. Bailey with a Triangle MoonSault to the outside. Shelley SuperKicks Bailey. Gresham sweeps out the legs of Shelley. Gresham applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Bailey tags in Gresham. Gresham lunges over Shelley. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley with a back elbow smash. Gresham answers with The Quebrada. Bailey with a Diving Knee Strike off the apron. Gresham lands The Suicide Dive. Meteora/PK Combination. Bailey with The Standing MoonSault. Gresham reapplies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Gresham with the cover for a two count. Sabin PowerBombs Bailey into Gresham. SuperKick/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Gresham pulls Sabin out of the ring. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Bailey nearly runs into Gresham. Sabin pulls Gresham off the apron. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Bailey. Shelley goes for The Muta Lock, but his left knee gives out. Gresham with The La Magistral for a two count. Gresham inadvertently clocks Bailey with a forearm. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a Ripcord Cutter. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Thrust Kick to the midsection of Gresham. MCMG connects with The Dirt Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Second Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Jason Hotch w/John Skyler In A Beat The Clock Challenge Match

Hotch with a flurry of strikes after the bell rings. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Hotch. Dreamer with a Hip Toss. Hotch side steps Dreamer into the turnbuckles. Hotch with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hotch with a Roll Through NeckBreaker for a two count. Hotch ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dreamer with a straight right hand. Dreamer connects with The Avalanche Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer via Pinfall in 1:15

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie w/The Death Dollz vs. Allysin Kay w/Marti Belle

Side Step Display after the bell rings. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Kay with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Valkyrie answers with two overhand chops. Kay reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Kay with a short-arm clothesline. Running Elbow Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie applies a headscissors neck lock. Kay puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kay decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie dodges The Big Boot. Valkyrie Spears Kay for a two count. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Valkyrie slaps Kay in the chest. Valkyrie with two forearm smashes. Kay reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie side steps Kay into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie brings Kay down to the mat. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie with a Corner Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie with a back chop. Kay regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kay slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay punches Valkyrie in the back. Kay whips Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Kay mocks Valkyrie. Valkyrie sends Kay face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Valkyrie with another Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie delivers The Stinkface. Kay rocks Valkyrie with a forearm smash for a two count. Valkyrie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie with a falling clothesline. Valkyrie whips Kay across the ring. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Valkyrie applies The Loca Lock. Kay refuses to quit. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Kay. Valkyrie kicks Kay in the gut. Valkyrie pulls Kay down to the mat. Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie goes for a PowerBomb, but Kay counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Valkyrie blocks The PileDriver. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie goes for The Road To Valhalla, but Belle gets in the way. Rosemary yanks Belle off the ring apron. Kay connects with The AK-47 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Allysin Kay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Sami Callihan & Cody Deaner w/The Design vs. Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura

Cody Deaner and Frankie Kazarian will start things off. Deaner immediately tags out to Callihan. Deaner tells Callihan to take Kazarian down. Callihan uncorks a right hand. Callihan whips Kazarian across the ring. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Callihan brings Kazarian to the corner. Callihan tags in Deaner. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Deaner poses for the crowd. Kazarian with two knife edge chops. Deaner rakes the eyes of Kazarian. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian slips over Deaner’s back. Kazarian with two arm-drags. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Uemura buries his elbow into the midsection of Deaner. Kazarian with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Uemura whips Deaner across the ring. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura with two elbow drops for a one count. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Deaner tugs on Uemura’s hair. Callihan tags himself in. Callihan rakes the eyes of Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Callihan. Deaner pulls Uemura down to the mat. Callihan is mauling Uemura. Callihan tags in Deaner. Deaner with clubbing crossfaces. Deaner fish hooks Uemura. Deaner tags in Callihan. Callihan rakes the chest of Uemura. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with heavy bodyshots. Callihan drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Callihan with a forearm smash. Uemura drops Callihan with The Pele Kick. The referee gets distracted by Deaner. Kazarian gets leveled by a lariat from Kon. Callihan tags in Deaner. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Deaner tags in Callihan. Callihan bodyslams Uemura. Callihan tags in Deaner. Uemura avoids The Diving HeadButt. Uemura uses his feet to create separation. Kazarian and Callihan are tagged in.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Kazarian with two running elbow strikes. Kazarian clotheslines Callihan. Callihan reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop to Deaner. Kazarian bodyslams Callihan. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian gets distracted by Angels. Callihan with The Exploder Suplex. Callihan tags in Deaner. The Design goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian avoids the double clothesline. Kazarian tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers Uemura uppercuts Deaner. Callihan kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uemura with an Overhook Belly to Belly Suplex. Uemura follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Deaner tags in Callihan. Uemura blocks The Cactus Driver #97. Uemura tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian drops Callihan with The Slingshot DDT. Deaner responds with a knee lift. Deaner with a Discus Lariat. Uemura with a Side Slam. Callihan rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Callihan launches Uemura over the top rope. Callihan blocks The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Callihan with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Deaner is playing mind games with Callihan. Rollup Exchange. Kazarian makes Callihan tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura via Submission

Fifth Match: Bully Ray vs. Bhupinder Gujjar In A Beat The Clock Challenge Match

Gujjar immediately gets distracted by The Good Hands after the bell rings. Bully delivers the steel chain punch behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory. Bully will now be allowed to speak first in the Busted Open Segment at No Surrender.

Winner: Bully Ray via Pinfall in 30 seconds

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2023 Match Card

Pre Show Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw w/Jai Vidal

Pre Show Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

– Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose In A Dot Combat Match For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

– The Busted Open Segment With Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon w/The Design

– Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– The Death Dollz (c) vs. The HEX For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Steve Maclin vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. HEATH In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Crazzy Steve In A Monster’s Ball Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Steve clotheslines Miguel after the bell rings. Steve with two uppercuts. Steve clotheslines Miguel over the top rope. Steve with The Slingshot Pescado. Steve transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steve HeadButts Miguel. Steve slams Miguel’s head on the table at ringside. Steve kicks Miguel in the gut. Steve sets up a chair contraption on the floor. Steve goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a drop toe hold into the chairs. Steve avoids a massive chair shot from Miguel. Steve with a Back Body Drop into the chair contraption. Steve is busted open. Miguel with a Running Dropkick. Miguel is raining down haymakers. Miguel flings multiple weapons into the ring. Miguel grabs a trash can. Steve with a staple gun low blow. Steve puts a trash can over Miguel’s head. Steve with a Running Cannonball Strike. Steve has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steve is trying to stab Miguel with a fork.

Miguel ducks a clothesline from Steve. Miguel with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Miguel with a Double Foot Stomp. Miguel pours thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Steve uppercuts Miguel. Miguel blocks The Tornado DDT. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel goes for The Lightning Spiral, but Steve blocks it. Miguel SuperKicks Steve. Steve hits The Black Hole Slam into the thumbtacks for a two count. Steve repeatedly whips Miguel with the garbage can. Steve whips Miguel back first into the turnbuckles. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Miguel with another Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Miguel rolls a table into the ring. Both guys fall into the thumbtacks after a double clothesline.

Miguel grabs a metal spike. Steve pulls out Janice from under the ring. Miguel rams the spike into the midsection of Steve. Steve with a Running Death Valley Driver through the table in the corner for a two count. Steve wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Steve with heavy bodyshots. Steve starts biting Miguel’s forehead. Miguel with the back door escape. Miguel drills Steve with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel with a Tiger Feint Kick. Steve avoids The Flying Meteora. Steve kicks Miguel in the face. Steve nails Miguel with The Canadian Destroyer into the thumbtacks. Steve starts doing snow angels in the thumbtacks. Miguel is busted open. Steve stabs Miguel with Janice. Miguel blocks The PileDriver. Miguel delivers the low blow. Miguel connects with The Roll Of The Dice through the barbed wire board. Miguel rolls Steve back into the ring and picks up the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

