IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/8/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Jordynne Grace, Jessica Havok, and Rosemary w/The Decay vs. Alisha Edwards, Nevaeh, and Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Jordynne Grace and Alisha Edwards will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Edwards side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a sunset flip for a one count. Edwards drops Grace with The Flatliner for a one count. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards slaps Grace in the chest. Grace denies the irish whip. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Grace bodyslams Edwards. Grace hits The Jack Hammer for a two count. Grace applies a front face lock. Grace tags in Rosemary. Rosemary delivers a gut punch. Edwards with a drop toe hold/senton splash combination. Rosemary with The Fallaway Slam. Edwards tags in Dashwood. Rosemary signals for the test of strength. Dashwood is playing mind games with Rosemary. Dashwood bumps into Havok. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok slams Dashwood’s head on the steel ring steps. Rosemary tags in Grace.

Konley pulls Dashwood off the table. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Dashwood kicks Grace in the gut. Grace drives Dashwood back first into the ring apron. Grace rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Grace with a straight right hand. Dashwood answers with a Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood applies an arm-bar. Dashwood tags in Nevaeh. Nevaeh repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Neveah is choking Grace with her boot. Neveah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nevaeh tags in Dashwood. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Dashwood with the irish whip. Grace kicks Dashwood in the face. Grace decks Nevaeh with a back elbow smash. Grace uses her feet to create separation. Rosemary and Edwards are tagged in.

Rosemary Spears Edwards. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Edwards side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Edwards decks Rosemary with a JawBreaker. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Edwards pulls Rosemary down to the mat for a two count. Rosemary denies The Butterfly Suplex. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper for a two count. Rosemary reverses out of the irish whip from Nevaeh. Nevaeh uses the top rope as a weapon. Forearm Exchange. Nevaeh kicks Havok in the gut. Neveah with a Side Russian Leg Sweep through the table on the floor. Rosemary catches Edwards in mid-air. Rosemary plants Edwards with The Red Wedding to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, Jessica Havok, and Rosemary via Pinfall

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with Matt Cardona. Cardona didn’t come to IMPACT Wrestling to fight Brian Myers, he came here for an opportunity.

– Taylor Wilde will be making her IMPACT Wrestling return soon.

Second Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jake Something

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona taunts Something. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Cardona applies a side headlock. Something whips Cardona across the ring. Something drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Cardona drops down on the canvas. Something punches Cardona in the back. Cardona dropkicks Something to the floor. Something avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Something clotheslines Cardona. Something rolls Cardona back into the ring. Something with a straight right hand. Cardona kicks Something in the chest. Cardona with The Rolling Elbow. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona rolls Something back into the ring. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something with forearm shivers. Something whips Cardona into the turnbuckles. Something with a Concrete Sledge for a two count.

Something goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cardona counters with a NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Something drives Cardona back first into the turnbuckles. Something buries his shoulder into the midsection of Cardona. Cardona avoids The Corner Spear. Cardona delivers The Broski Boot for a two count. Cardona goes for Radio Silence, but Something counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Cardona counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Brian Myers shoves Cardona and Something into the ring apron which forces the referee to call off the match. Myers connects with The Flatliner. Myers sends Something face first into the steel ring post. Myers drives Something face first into the corner of the steel ring steps. Myers accepted Cardona’s challenge at Rebellion.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Violent By Design Vignette.

Third Match: Sami Callihan & Trey Miguel vs. XXXL

Trey Miguel and Larry D will start things off. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Larry. Miguel dropkicks Romero. Larry goes for a Bodyslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with forearm shivers. Larry reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Larry denies The CodeBreaker. Larry with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Larry applies a front face lock. Larry tags in Romero. XXXL goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel dumps Romero out of the ring. Miguel dropkicks Larry to the floor. Callihan tags himself in. Callihan nails Romero with The Pump Kick. Callihan with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Callihan and Miguel has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Callihan applies a front face lock. Miguel tags himself in. Miguel kicks Romero in the gut. Miguel with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Miguel with a blistering chop. Romero drops Romero with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Romero tags in Larry. XXXL gangs up on Miguel. Larry goes into the cover for a one count. Miguel decks Larry with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Larry in the face. Miguel dives over Larry. Miguel drops Larry with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Callihan tags himself in. Miguel starts arguing with Callihan. Callihan shoves Miguel. Low Dropkick/Hurricanrana Combination. Miguel tags himself in. Meeting Of The Minds. Romero clotheslines Callihan. Miguel with a Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a Flying NeckBreaker. Stereo Suicide Dives. Miguel with a Leg Trapped German Suplex. Miguel makes Larry tap out to The Hour Glass Submission Hold.

Winner: Sami Callihan & Trey Miguel via Submission

– James Storm, Chris Harris, and Chris Sabin paid a visit to Swinger’s Palace.

– Jazz Video Package.

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with Deonna Purrazzo. Deonna has a great amount respect for Jazz, but she will remain the Knockouts Champion after Hardcore Justice.

Fourth Match: Chris Sabin w/James Storm vs. Cody Deaner

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin applies a side headlock. Deaner whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Deaner with a shoulder tackle. Deaner drops down on the canvas. Sabin denies The Hip Toss. Sabin with a backslide cover for a two count. Sabin with The La Magistral for a two count. Sabin blocks a boot from Deaner. Sabin hammers down on the right knee of Deaner. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Deaner. Deaner fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin kicks the left shoulder of Deaner. Sabin with The Mouse Trap for a two count. Sabin applies a hammerlock. Deaner backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Deaner kicks Sabin in the gut. Deaner with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Deaner starts choking Sabin. Deaner with clubbing crossfaces. The referee admonishes Deaner. Deaner bodyslams Sabin. Deaner with a knee drop for a two count. Sabin with heavy bodyshot. Sabin kicks the left knee of Deaner. Deaner side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Deaner with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. Deaner dropkicks Sabin into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Deaner applies the cravate. Deaner drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sabin goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Deaner rolls him over for a two count. Deaner kicks Sabin in the gut. Deaner applies a front face lock. Sabin rolls Deaner over for a two count. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner catches Sabin in mid-air. Deaner dumps Sabin ribs first on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Running Crossbody Block. Deaner with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Sabin denies The Draping DDT. Deaner rakes the eyes of Sabin. The referee catches Deaner using the middle rope for leverage. Deaner argues with the referee. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory. After the match, we see VBD laying out Chris Harris at Swinger’s Palace. Rhino delivers The GORE. Deaner plants Sabin with The Deaner DDT.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Hardcore Justice 2021 Match Card

1.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz In A Career vs. Title Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

2.) Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessica Havok vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Susan Yung In The Weapons Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) Brian Myers vs. Jake Something In A Blindfold Match

4.) Ace Austin & TBD vs. Josh Alexander & TBD vs. TJ Perkins & TBD In A 3-Way Tag Team Match

5.) Mahabali Shera vs. Hernandez In A Chairly Legal Match

6.) Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Black Taurus

7.) Team Tommy Dreamer vs. Violent By Design In A Hardcore War Match

Fifth Match: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team Swann before the bell rings. Omega repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Omega with two haymakers. Omega hammers down on the back of Swann’s neck. Swann tees off on Omega. Good Brothers pulls Swann out of the ring. Omega goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Swann ducks out of the way. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Mack with a Slingshot Pescado. Swann follows that with a SomerSault Plancha. Team Swann has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mack punches Anderson in the back. Mack tags in Edwards. Edwards clears the ring. Swann with a running forearm smash. Mack with a leaping corner clothesline. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop/SomerSault Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Edwards HeadButts Anderson. Anderson rakes the eyes of Edwards. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Gallows is choking Edwards with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows is mauling Edwards in the corner. Gallows uppercuts Edwards. Gallows tags in Omega.

Omega with a SpringBoard Polish Hammer. Omega with clubbing elbow smashes for a one count. Omega slams Edwards head on The Good Brothers boots. Omega tugs on Edwards hair. Omega slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega tags in Gallows. Bullet Club are trying to tear Edwards apart. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Edwards. Edwards kicks Gallows. Edwards is displaying his fighting spirit. Edwards decks Gallows with a back elbow smash. Edwards delivers The Missile Dropkick. Anderson and Mack are tagged in. Mack clotheslines Anderson. Mack with a jumping back elbow smash. Mack bodyslams Anderson. Mack with a Leg Drop. Anderson kicks Mack in the face. Mack with Two Samoan Drops. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault. Mack is distracted by Gallows. Anderson attacks Mack from behind. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows is raining down haymakers for a two count. Gallows fish hooks Mack.

Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half. Omega stomps on Mack’s back. Omega with an elbow drop for a one count. Omega taunts Swann. Omega tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Mack. Anderson rams his forearm across Mack’s face. Anderson decks Mack with a back elbow smash. Anderson with the irish whip. Mack side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows stops Mack in his tracks. Gallows whips Mack into the turnbuckles. Gallows stomps on Mack’s chest. Gallows with a knee drop. Gallows slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows drops Mack with The Big Boot. Gallows tags in Omega. Omega stomps on the midsection of Mack. Omega with a low dropkick. Omega unloads a flurry of right jabs. Omega with two knife edge chops. Mack is pissed. Omega is choking Mack with his boot. Bullet Club uses the referee to their advantage. Following a snap mare takeover, Omega applies a rear chin lock. Omega punches Mack in the back. Omega goes for a Bodyslam, but Mack blocks it. Omega kicks Mack in the gut. Mack with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack tags in Swann.

Swann with two leaping elbow smashes. Swann dropkicks Gallows off the apron. Swann side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Omega kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick to Anderson. Swann follows that with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Bulldog/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Swann tags in Edwards. Omega with a JawBreaker. Omega with a Hurricanrana. Good Brothers clears the ring. Edwards takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Double NeckBreaker/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Omega hits The Blue Impact for a two count. Edwards avoids The V-Trigger. Edwards with a Snap German Suplex. Anderson uppercuts Edwards. Swann with a Windmill Kick. Gallows nails Swann with The Pump Kick. Mack with a big forearm smash. Omega drops Mack with The V-Trigger. Triple Splash for a one count. Edwards tags in Swann. Swann slaps Omega in the face. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Omega responds with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Swann denies The One Winged Angel. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a RoundHouse Kick. Swann lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Don Callis runs interference. Swann is pissed. Anderson tags himself in. Anderson with The Running Boot. Anderson connects with The TKO for a two count. Edwards negates The Magic Killer. Mack clotheslines Gallows to the floor. Swann with a HandSpring Cutter. Edwards with The Boston Knee Party. Swann plants Anderson with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack via Pinfall

